Pokémon GO's Mythical Problem: Deoxys & Genesect Aren't Tradable

Ever since its introduction to the game in 2018, trading has become a major aspect of Pokémon GO. Friends can trade species they've caught up to 100 times every day, and this is often done in hopes that one of the trades will go Lucky: this gives the Pokémon a glowing golden background and allows it to be powered up for less Stardust and Candy. Lucky trades have been a major way that many Pokémon GO trainers attempt to get Legendary Pokémon with better IVs, because Lucky trades also have a guaranteed IV floor of 12/12/12. There are some Pokémon, though, that can't be traded, which has created a unique problem within the game. Mythical Pokémon are currently unable to be traded, meaning that players can't swap recent raid bosses: Gensect, Deoxys, and Darkrai. Players have rallied on social media in attempts to get Niantic to lift this ban on these three species and make them tradable. Here is why Niantic should listen.

Collecting Lucky Pokémon is a major part of Pokémon GO for many trainers. As many players advance in the game, collecting these Pokémon becomes akin to earning badges. Niantic's ban on Mythical Pokémon trades needlessly prevents this quest, which makes little sense for Deoxys, Darkrai, and Genesect because there is precedent for tradable Mythical Pokémon. The Mythical trade ban was lifted from Meltan and its evolution Melmetal because these rare species can be caught en masse using a Mystery Box. Now that Genesect, Darkrai, and Deoxys are Tier Five raid bosses, the same should apply to them.

This Mythical trade ban is in place because certain Mythical Pokémon such as Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, and Victini are meant to be one-of-a-kind species. Deoxys, Genesect, and Darkrai are anything but that. As Tier Five raid bosses, most players will have multiple of each species, which not only nullifies the argument against making them tradable… it also devalues them, as without the trading function, all players can do is keep dozens of them or transfer them.