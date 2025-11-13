Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: Pokémon Pokopia, the pokemon company

Pokémon Pokopia Confirmed For March 2026 Release

More details were released for Pokémon Pokopia this week, as the game will be released for Nintendo Switch 2 in March 2026

Article Summary Pokémon Pokopia launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in March 2026, offering a fresh non-battle adventure.

Players awaken as a Ditto in human form, tasked with building a utopia for Pokémon and people.

Learn new moves, craft habitats, help Pokémon with quests, and customize your character and world.

Meet unique Pokémon like Peakychu, Mosslax, and Smearguru, plus enjoy four-player co-op gameplay.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company revealed new details about Pokémon Pokopia, as they confirmed the game's release date for March 2026. If you forgot about this one, the game has you waking up as a Ditto that has taken human form, and now it's up to you to create a new utopia where Pokémon and humans can live in harmony without the constant battle and capture system. Which is a weird but fun way of making you the Chosen One who bridges the gap, but hey, it's something different. We have the new details the developers revealed today, along with the extended video that came with it, as the game's official release date has been set for March 5, 2026.

Pokémon Pokopia

In Pokémon Pokopia, players play as a Ditto that has awoken from a long slumber and transformed to look like a human. Ditto meets the peculiar Professor Tangrowth, who has been living all alone in a place where humans and Pokémon once lived—and appears to be wearing human tools. Seeing the withered grass and trees, Ditto decides to build the area anew by crafting items and learning moves from other Pokémon, creating a utopia for everyone to live in, one step at a time.

The player can learn moves from the Pokémon they meet, helping to create habitats where different Pokémon will appear. The moves they learn can also be used for other purposes, such as smashing walls with Rock Smash, adding more greenery with Leafage, going from mountain to mountain in a single leap with Glide, or travelling across water with Surf. Players can also interact with the Pokémon they meet, including playing jump rope with Bulbasaur's vines, having Charmander light fires, or teaming up with lots of Pokémon to build houses to live in.

Pokémon may come to the player with requests for making their environment a more comfortable place to live. Some will even have important requests tied to solving larger problems. Fulfilling these requests will lead to the development of the entire area. Players can also look forward to switching up their look with different hairstyles or outfits, and crafting items or furniture to personalise their surroundings. Up to four players can also enjoy playing together. In addition to Professor Tangrowth, players will encounter other mysterious Pokémon.

Peakychu : A pale Pikachu with drooping ears whose fur is a mysterious colour.

: A pale Pikachu with drooping ears whose fur is a mysterious colour. Mosslax : Moss has grown all over this Snorlax's body, and it looks as though a flower is blooming atop its head. It must have been asleep for a really long time.

: Moss has grown all over this Snorlax's body, and it looks as though a flower is blooming atop its head. It must have been asleep for a really long time. Smearguru: A Smeargle with vibrant colours splattered across its body. It almost looks like a painter when it uses its tail as a brush.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!