Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet Reveal More New Content

The Pokémon Company decided to show off a lot more content today for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet as we make our way to their release. In a quick three-minute video, we got a better look today at many new creatures coming to the game, including Armarouge, Ceruledge, and Klawf. As well as a better look at the multiple branching story paths, the Paldea region, new features being incorporated into this version, and new characters you'll encounter. You can check out the full video below as we patiently wait for both games to come out on November 18th, 2022.

The newest chapters in the Pokémon series, the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, are coming to the Nintendo Switch system later this year. Catch, battle, and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region, a vast land filled with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, small towns, and sprawling cities. There is no set path, so you can adventure freely through three grand stories. In one such story, you can challenge Pokémon Gyms in any order you desire as you aim for the Champion Rank! Explore a wide-open world at your own pace and traverse land, water, and air by riding on the form-shifting Legendary Pokémon Miraidon. Choose either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly, to be your first partner Pokémon before setting off on your journey through Paldea.

Pokémon in the Paldea region have the ability to Terastallize to gain special power. When a Pokémon Terastallizes, a Tera Jewel appears above its head like a crown, and the Pokémon's body glistens like a cut gemstone. Each Pokémon has a Tera Type that remains inactive until the Pokémon Terastallizes. For example, most Eevee will have a Normal Tera Type, but some other Eevee have a Flying Tera Type! When a Terastallized Pokémon uses a move that matches its Tera Type and at least one of its original types, the boost to that move's power will be even greater! Terastallizing holds the key to victory or defeat in battles in the Paldea region.

The Paldea Region is home to a prestigious school where people from all sorts of regions come to hone their skills against each other, be it through academics or Pokémon battles. The name of the school, its emblem, its uniforms, and other details will differ depending on whether you play Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. Take classes with unique teachers who will show you what they know about battling, Pokémon biology, and more. Embark on an independent study called the Treasure Hunt to gain new experiences, meet new people, and find your very own treasure.