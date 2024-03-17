Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, Video Games | Tagged: Pokémon Horizons: The Series., the pokemon company

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Receive Pokémon Horizons: The Series Gift

Players who own Pokémon Scarlet & Violet can get their hands on a special gift for the next few months from Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

Article Summary Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players can receive Liko’s Sprigatito from Pokémon Horizons.

The special in-game gift is available until September 30, 2024, at 4:59 p.m. PT.

To claim the gift, use the code L1K0W1TH906 in the Mystery Gift section.

Discover the adventures of Liko and Roy in Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

The Pokémon Company has given players who own Pokémon Scarlet & Violet a special gift tied to Pokémon Horizons: The Series. Starting now and running all the way until September 30, 2024, at 4:59 p.m. PT, you can get your hands on Liko's Sprigatito, one of the main characters from the series, as you'll be able to add them to your collection and use them in the game. They're not going to be all-powerful or game-changing, you'll need to level them up like any other character you have in your set. But at least you got a little something different from the Netflix series. We have the full details below of how you can add them to your game.

Getting Liko's Sprigatito In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Liko and her partner Pokémon, Sprigatito, debuted in Pokémon Horizons: The Series. Together with their friend Roy, they travel the Pokémon world with the Rising Volt Tacklers while attempting to solve the mystery of the pendant gifted to Liko by her grandmother. Trainers can use these steps to claim their in-game gift:

Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game. Select Poké Portal on the X menu. Select Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet. Enter the password L1K0W1TH906. Watch as the Pokémon arrives in your game. (Pokémon will appear in your party or in your Pokémon Boxes.) Be sure to save your game.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

Join Liko and Roy in the vast world of Pokémon! Liko is a student at Indigo Academy, where she's learning to become a better Pokémon Trainer alongside her partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. She embarks on a journey to explore the mysteries of the world, and is joined by Roy, another young Pokémon Trainer who travels with Fuecoco as his partner Pokémon. Throughout their adventure, they'll discover amazing Pokémon on land, at sea, and in the air—everywhere from forests to cities. No matter where they go, they're sure to have awesome encounters with Pokémon of all shapes and sizes. What encounters and challenges await Liko and Roy? And what role will each of their curious keepsakes play in the story that awaits them?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!