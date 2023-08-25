Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Sleep Releases New Limited-Time Gift

Pokémon Sleep is marking a special milestone in the sleep-centric title as you can get a freebie and participate in a new event.

The Pokémon Company revealed a new item will be given to Pokémon Sleep players as they mark a specific milestone. The company is claiming that the sleep-centric game has been downloaded by 10 million users, so to mark the occasion, you'll be able to snag some free in-game items, including a commemorative Good Camp Ticket, as well as a bundle for you to snag. We got the details from the devs below as this is now live in the game and ready to go as soon as you hit the sack.

Pokémon Sleep Milestone Event

To commemorate this milestone, from 5:00 a.m. UTC on Friday, August 25 (10:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, August 24), to 5:00 a.m. UTC on Friday, September 22 (10:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, September 21), players will be able to collect a special in-game gift including a Good Camp Ticket, a special item that lets you borrow a Good Camp Set for seven days to aid your research and help you raise Snorlax, a core component of the gameplay.​ The Ten Million Download Commemorative Gift will be available for all users, and contains the following:

Sleep Points ×1,000

Good Camp Ticket ×1​

Poké Biscuits ×5

Ingredient Ticket S ×3

If you log in during the distribution period, you can accept your gifts by selecting Main Menu from the home screen, and then tapping on the gift box in the upper right of the menu screen. Gifts sent to the gift box must be claimed within the next 90 days. After 90 days have passed, the gifts will be automatically erased.

In-Game Good Sleep Day Event Coming Soon

The Good Sleep Day event will be held in-game from Wednesday, August 30, until Friday, September 1, 2023. During this time, Drowsy Power will be multiplied by 1.5 during the event, except on the day of the full moon (Thursday, August 31), when Drowsy Power will be multiplied by two. Users may be able to draw in more Pokémon or see rarer sleep styles the greater this Drowsy Power grows.​ A Good Sleep Day event will be held once a month for a total of three days: on the day of the full moon and the days before and after it. To play Pokémon Sleep, players place their smartphone or Pokémon GO Plus + device by their pillow and go to sleep. When they wake up, they can check the results of the sleep tracking, study the sleep styles of the Pokémon that have appeared, and work together with Pokémon Sleep researcher Professor Neroli to record them in the Sleep Style Dex.

