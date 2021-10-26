Pokémon TCG 1st Ed Base Set Chansey Card On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a rare, 1st edition copy of Chansey from the Base Set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Now's your chance (if you'll pardon the pun) to get ahold of one of the rarer cards from the Pokémon TCG's Base Set in your possession! Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, October 26th, to place a bid on this scarce and valuable trading card.

This card is in a grade-6.5 (or, Excellent to Near Mint plus) condition, according to CGC's Universal Grading system, as can be seen in the image above. As for the creature itself, in the context of the main-line Pokémon video games that were current at the time this card came out, Chansey could be found in the Safari Zone in Fuschia City, and nowhere else. Beyond that, the Pokémon is exceedingly rare, even in that limited habitat. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Featured on this high-grade card is the nurse Pokémon often found working alongside Nurse Joy, to heal the Pokémon who have been hurt in battle, Chansey! The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful and valuable card from the Pokémon Trading Card Game, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, October 26th, to place a bid on it. You can find this Pokémon TCG card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck, and happy hunting!