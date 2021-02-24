Pokémon TCG Announces Battle Styles Pre-Release

We are fast approaching the release of Battle Styles, the next Pokémon TCG expansion. If it seems like we just got a new Pokémon Trading Card Game set, that's because we did. We are less than a week out of the Shining Fates release, but Shining Fates is a special set (often referred to as a "holiday set") rather than a standard expansion. Battle Styles will be the next Sword & Shield expansion available to buy as single booster packs, blister packs, in booster boxes, and more. Before the main Battle Styles release on March 19th, though, some hobby shops will debut the series in a pre-release event where Pokémon TCG collectors and fans will be able to purchase Battle Styles Build & Battle Boxes.

Battle Styles: Build & Battle Boxes will include, according to the Pokémon TCG:

A 23-card Evolution pack featuring key cards from current and prior sets.

One of four unique foil promo cards.

Four Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Battle Styles booster packs.

A deck-building tip sheet.

While these boxes are designed with players in mind, the promo cards have become quite collectible. The promo cards will not be part of the Battle Styles numbered set but rather the Sword & Shield Promo set. The promo cards released with the Vivid Voltage Build & Battle Box last fall have been an item of major interest, due to the possibility of pulling a Charizard or a Lugia.

The Pokémon TCG says that these Build & Battle Boxes:

[…Give] fans the opportunity to check out the expansion before its release date and build a playable deck in the fast-paced Prerelease format. This format lets players construct and compete with a 40-card deck with four Prize cards set aside at the start of play. It's a great way to get in some quick games with family or friends and begin developing strategies ahead of the expansion's release.

For those unsure where to find pre-release events, the Pokémon TCG website includes a store finding mechanic,.