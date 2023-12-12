Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mabosstiff, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Announces Mabosstiff Ex Box For 2024

Mabosstiff ex Box will be released by the Pokémon TCG in February 2024 with four booster packs, a new Mabosstiff promo, & a Masciff reprint.

Following last month's announcement of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, the Pokémon TCG is finally beginning to unveil new products for 2024. One of the first releases will be the Mabosstiff ex Box, available February 23, 2024. This new ex box includes four booster packs, a Mabosstiff ex SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of the Mabosstiff ex, and a holographic version of Masciff from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. It will cost $21.99.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (only available through preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories. Pawmot Enhanced Two-Pack Blister (available January 5, 2024): Includes two booster packs and a reprint of Pawmot from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with galaxy foil as the holographic pattern.

Includes two booster packs and a reprint of Pawmot from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with galaxy foil as the holographic pattern. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): I ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo.

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs. Melmetal ex Battle Deck (available February 23, 2024): Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Melmetal ex. This is a direct reprint of Melmetal ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SV Black Star Promo included.

Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Melmetal ex. This is a direct reprint of Melmetal ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SV Black Star Promo included. Houndoom ex Battle Deck (available February 23, 2024): Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Houndoom ex. This is a direct reprint of Houndoom ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SV Black Star Promo included.

Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Houndoom ex. This is a direct reprint of Houndoom ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SV Black Star Promo included. Combined Powers Premium Collection (available February 23, 2024): Includes eleven booster packs and an array of cards from Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic, including Ho-Oh ex, Suicune ex, Lugia ex, Mr. Mine foil, and three Pokémon Tool cards as foils. It also features a jumbo Lugia ex.

Includes eleven booster packs and an array of cards from Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic, including Ho-Oh ex, Suicune ex, Lugia ex, Mr. Mine foil, and three Pokémon Tool cards as foils. It also features a jumbo Lugia ex. Pokémon TCG Gift Box (available March 1, 2024): Includes six booster packs, seven as-of-yet unannounced promo cards, six vinyl stickers, a squishie, and a mini-portfolio. Nothing else is known at this point about this mysterious product.

