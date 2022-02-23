Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Pull Rate Quest Part Two

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, is seen because it has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open another booster box of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Box Breakdown

Overall number of Holos or above: 14

Overall number of Ultra Rares or above: 7

Overall number of Trainer Gallery subset cards: 6



What we got

Holo Rares: 7

Pokémon-V: 5

Pokémon-VMAX: 0

Pokémon-VSTAR: 0

Full Art Pokémon: 1

Alternate Arts: 0

Full Art Trainers: 1

Rainbow Rares: 0

Gold Secret Rares: 0

Character Cards: 4

Character Super Rares: 1

Black and Gold VMAXes: 1

Now, the main focus of this series is noting trends in a Pokémon TCG set. One trend that I'm noticing twelve booster boxes in is that when it comes to Character Super Rares, Urshifu has been a common hit for me. This may not be the case for everyone, but Urshu V and VMAX in both Rapid and Single Strike forms are the only Character Super Rares I've gotten doubles of, and I've gotten four of one and three of another.

Another trend that I experienced shows how random this all is. In twelve boxes? Not a single Entei V. I'm not talking a Full Art or an Alternate Art or a Character Super Rare. I'm talking a standard Pokémon-V. Meanwhile, someone cracking his first box next to me pulled it!