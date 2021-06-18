Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Officially Releases Today

Today, Friday, June 18th, is the official wide release of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Based on the Crown Tundra DLC from the Pokémon Sword & Shield games, this latest set focuses on Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Ice Rider Calyrex, and Shadow Rider Calyrex. As the biggest set thus far of the current Sword & Shield era, Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Full Art and Alternate Art cards. Here's what you can expect on this release day for Chilling Reign.

Earlier this week, tournament-official local game stores were allowed to sell Chilling Reign four days early. Now, game stores that do not host tournaments, as well as corporate retailers like Target, Walmart, and GameStop, will begin selling Chilling Reign products. Those products include:

Booster Packs: At bigger retail locations, you'll find sleeved booster packs. At local game stores, you will see loose booster packs pulled from booster boxes.

At bigger retail locations, you'll find sleeved booster packs. At local game stores, you will see loose booster packs pulled from booster boxes. Booster Boxes: This is essentially a display of 36 packs of Pokémon TCG sets. You'll be able to buy these online and from local game shops, but big-box retailers do not sell Booster Boxes.

This is essentially a display of 36 packs of Pokémon TCG sets. You'll be able to buy these online and from local game shops, but big-box retailers do not sell Booster Boxes. Elite Trainer Boxes: There are two Chilling Reign ETBs that you will find at stores, with one featuring Ice Rider Calyrex and another featuring Shadow Rider Calyrex. These have eight packs, a pack of matte sleeves, dice, and other tools competitive players can use. These can be found at larger retailer locations as well as local shops. The Pokémon Center offers slightly different versions of each of these boxes which were meant to have ten packs rather an eight, but a production error led to those including the standard eight. The Pokémon Company has vowed to send two extra packs as well as Pokémon V cards from the set to customers who purchased these.

There are two Chilling Reign ETBs that you will find at stores, with one featuring Ice Rider Calyrex and another featuring Shadow Rider Calyrex. These have eight packs, a pack of matte sleeves, dice, and other tools competitive players can use. These can be found at larger retailer locations as well as local shops. The Pokémon Center offers slightly different versions of each of these boxes which were meant to have ten packs rather an eight, but a production error led to those including the standard eight. The Pokémon Company has vowed to send two extra packs as well as Pokémon V cards from the set to customers who purchased these. Three-pack Blisters: These products can be found at most locations that sell Pokémon TCG products, though I have personally noticed that local game stores order far fewer (and sometimes none) of these and instead opt to focus on booster boxes and products with a greater number of packs. These are commonly found at larger retail locations and contain three packs of Chilling Reign and a Black Star Promo that cannot be found in any other product.

These products can be found at most locations that sell Pokémon TCG products, though I have personally noticed that local game stores order far fewer (and sometimes none) of these and instead opt to focus on booster boxes and products with a greater number of packs. These are commonly found at larger retail locations and contain three packs of Chilling Reign and a Black Star Promo that cannot be found in any other product. One-pack Blister: This product is the same as the above except they offer different Black Star Promos and only include one pack.

Happy Chilling Reign release day, fellow collectors!