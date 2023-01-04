Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's English Galarian Meowth Revealed

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section that introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares, but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here are some more English-language cards from Crown Zenith.

We have mostly been spotlighting the Special Art Rares and Art Rares from Crown Zenith's Galarian Gallery subset. Today, these two are from the main set. The main set of Crown Zenith is made up of cards that were from other Japanese sets that didn't make it into the English-language equivalent sets, as well as Japanese Promos like the Kyogre V, Eevee V, and Pikachu V that were not turned into SWSH Black Star Promos. This includes a Galarian Meowth and a Rotom VSTAR. The Galarian Meowth is illustrated by miki kudo and the Rotom VSTAR is illustrated by 5ban Graphics.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.