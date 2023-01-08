Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's English Radiant Eternatus Revealed Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith will include Radiant Eternatus, featuring the Shiny version of this Legendary Dragon from the Galar region.

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section which introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here is a new Radiant Pokémon for Crown Zenith along with my original reactions from seeing the art for the first time in Japan's VSTAR Universe.

Of all the Shiny Pokémon who could have gotten Radiant cards, I did not see Eternatus coming until I initially saw it in VSTAR Universe. It does make sense, though, that this Legendary Pokémon around whom much of the Sword & Shield storyline was based is here to close out the era in Radiant fashion. This card is illustrated by Kagemaru Himeno, who has been contributing to the TCG since the second-ever set, Jungle. A selection of Himeno's notable cards includes a whopping 23 cards from Jungle (that's over 1/3 of the entire set), including Eevee and its three Generation One evolutions, Dragonite and Aerodactyl from Fossil, the banned Grimer from Team Rocket, and the gorgeous Vileplume GX Alternate Art that depicted the Grass-type Pokémon dozing under a tree with its Trainer, Gym Leader Erica from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse.

