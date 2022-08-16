Dragon Ball Super Comes To The World Of Fortnite Today

Epic Games has unleashed a new crossover into Fortnite today as players can power up with long monologues with the Dragon Ball Super collab. Four new characters join the fray as you'll be able to snag Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus from the shop as outfits, along with several items designed from the show to equip yourself with (including the Flying Nimbus!). Not to mention the Dragon Ball island has arrived as part of the map, including Kame House, and several special quests over the next few weeks for you to take part in. We have more details, screenshots, and trailers for you below, and you can also learn more via their latest blog.

A new "Power Unleashed!" tab has arrived in Fortnite, full of Quests and rewards. Available to all players, this new event page tracks your rising Power Level as you complete new limited-time Dragon Ball Quests in Battle Royale and Dragon Ball Adventure Island experiences. Seven sets of Quests will test your skills in strength, agility, focus, and more. With each training set you complete, you'll earn a Dragon Ball and raise your Power Level, unlocking awesome rewards like the Dragon Radar Back Bling, Emotes, Sprays, and Battle Pass levels. Versus Boards pit you and a rival player against one another in a fight to be the Island's strongest! Both players must opt into a battle by interacting with a Board on the Island, and when your opponent is chosen, you each will be revealed on the other's map. You'll then have just five minutes to defeat your opponent and claim victory!

Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival: From August 16 until September 17, 2022, players can board a cruise ship and watch select Dragon Ball Super episodes with their friends! Check out the Fortnite blog for full details, including how to jump in.

From August 16 until September 17, 2022, players can board a cruise ship and watch select Dragon Ball Super episodes with their friends! Check out the Fortnite blog for full details, including how to jump in. Dragon Ball Adventure Island: Explore iconic locations from Dragon Ball on the Dragon Ball Adventure Island starting August 19, 2022! Soar through a ring course on a Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) at Kami's Palace, prepare food at Son Goku's House, and more.

Explore iconic locations from Dragon Ball on the Dragon Ball Adventure Island starting August 19, 2022! Soar through a ring course on a Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) at Kami's Palace, prepare food at Son Goku's House, and more. Power Unleashed Quests: A new "Power Unleashed!" tab has arrived in-game, full of Quests and rewards. Complete the seven sets of Quests, collect all seven Dragon Balls, and players will score the Shenron Glider!

A new "Power Unleashed!" tab has arrived in-game, full of Quests and rewards. Complete the seven sets of Quests, collect all seven Dragon Balls, and players will score the Shenron Glider! Go Even Further Beyond in Battle Royale: Pick up the Kamehameha and launch a devastating energy beam at anyone who crosses your path, or call on the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) to take flight around the Island.

Pick up the Kamehameha and launch a devastating energy beam at anyone who crosses your path, or call on the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) to take flight around the Island. Dragon Ball Item Shop: Available in the Item Shop now are new Outfits Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus. The collaboration also brings themed Back Blings, Pickaxes, Gliders, and Emotes such as The Charging Up Emote and The Fusion! Hah!!! Emote.