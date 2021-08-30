Pokémon TCG – Evolving Skies Product Review: Pack Blisters

The latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, has hit shelves. One of the most anticipated sets in recent years, Evolving Skies adapts in part the Japanese sets Sky Stream, Towering Perfection, and the massive hit Eevee Heroes to English. I've hosted quite a few Evolving Skies openings right here on Bleeding Cool, but now it's time to look at each individual product and decide… is it worth buying? This time, we look at the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies 3-pack blisters.

The Good

Black Star Promos! We get two different promos here with an Umbreon and an Eiscue, both holographic. What I love about Black Star Promos is that they keep the old school galaxy foil pattern, which remains, in my opinion, the best holofoil pattern ever used in the Pokémon TCG. Another great aspect of these blisters containing a promo card is that this essentially allows you to build two sets a once. You get new cards for your SWSH Black Star Promo collection as well as three Evolving Skies packs.

Three packs is a nice little selection and, if you can find these products at MSRP, they are affordable enough that it's not a huge bummer if you don't get a hit. I personally opened two of these. My Umbreon blister had no hits, and my Eiscue blister had two: a V and a Full Art. There are rumors about these products being the best way to guarantee a hit, but that's not true. They are truly three random packs, which I think adds to the fun.

The Bad

This is not a flaw of the product, but just a heads up. Umbreon is a highly sought-after Pokémon when it appears on a card, so this product is being marked up by some hobby shops. Personally, I would wait on purchasing the Umbreon blister until it can be found at a fair price. I believe we'll see a drop in these, as the Pokémon Company has done a great job keeping these newer sets in print and widely available.

Is this Pokémon TCG product worth buying?

Yes indeed, but just keep in mind: as time goes on, those marking up the Umbreon blister pack to unfair heights will end up cutting those prices as these become more available over a longer period of time. I personally wish I waited a couple of weeks, but it's a product I'd for sure end up getting in the end. It's a must-have!