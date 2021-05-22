Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies – What Will It Include?
It's official! Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is the next main Pokémon TCG expansion after June's Chilling Reign. Evolving Skies will be released on August 27th, and… well, that's all that is currently known. However, we can look to upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG sets for more information as to what cards may show up in this set.
Using the clues from upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG sets, here are cards that could possibly show up in Sword & Shield – Evolving Heroes:
- Eevee Heroes: The next (and by far the most hyped) Japanese release is this Eevee-themed set, which features V, VMAX, and Alternate Art cards of the Eeveelutions. Pre-orders for this are currently insane, which will very likely carry over to the set's American equivalent. While the title Evolving Skies clearly references Roaring Skies, a Rayquaza-themed set, the "Evolving" is almost certainly a reference to Eevee. It is likely that Eevee Heroes will be fully adapted into this set, as evidenced by a card from Eevee Heroes pictured above… with Eevee watching Rayquaza fly through the air, establishing a connection to…
- Sky Stream: This is the upcoming Rayquaza-themed Japanese set that will release on July 9th. No cards from the set have been revealed but we know that it will include Rayquaza VMAX. Based on the title of Evolving Skies, it follows that this set will combine with Eevee Heroes in the English-language equivalent.
- Towering Perfection: This is going to be a sister-set to Sky Stream, and will focus on Duraludon. Now, the "Towering" part of the name may make this fit into Evolving Skies… but there is less evidence of this making it into the set than the previous two, as the only connection we can establish is it being a paired set with Sky Stream. It will depend on how big of a set Evolving Skies ends up being. The English-language TCG doesn't do direct adaptations and is known to mix and match cards from Japanese sets, so we may see this show up elsewhere.
- Matchless Fighter, Silver Lancer, Jet Black Poltergeist: There will be a fairly significant number of cards from these three sets that will not make it into the English-language Pokémon TCG equivalent of these three sets: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. We may see some of these show up in Eevee Heroes, or maybe they'll even combine with Towering Perfection to make their own set!