Pokémon TCG: Fusion Strike Opening: Build & Battle Kit

The latest Pokémon TCG set, the Mew-themed Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, will release this coming Friday, November 12th. This weekend, tournament-official game stores are hosting pre-release events where collectors and players alike can purchase Build & Battle Boxes for the set. These kits give fans of the Pokémon TCG an early taste of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Some stores are also hosting unsanctioned in-store gameplay. In honor of Fusion Strike's prerelease weekend, let's crack open a Build & Battle kit to see what we get.

I was able to pick up two Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Build & Battle Boxes from Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, NY. This time around, I wasn't particularly aiming at any of the four prerelease promos, so I was happy to at least get to different ones in my two boxes: Pyukumuku and Latias. This shop also includes three bonus booster packs with each kit, which isn't something every shop does, and is appreciated. If you find a local game store that hooks you up like that, you know you're in a good place.

Now, as far as the pulls, I'll be honest: I've had a harder time pulling anything of interest from Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike than I have with any set in a very long time. Perhaps since Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion. My first kit had two regular holos, meaning no Ultra Rare or higher pull to be had. My second box had a Cinderace V and a Boltund VMAX complimented by two regular rares, which makes it a much better box. I did end up getting a nice hit in the individual packs, though. Of the six solo packs, two had hits and four were regular rares. I pulled another Cinderace V (this had different artwork, as there are two in the set) and the Full Art Elesa's Sparkles, which is the best Trainer Supporter in Fusion Strike.

Overall, I've opened a booster box, an Elite Trainer Box, and now two Build & Battle kits of this upcoming Pokémon TCG set. While my luck hasn't been the greatest compared to previous sets, the set has been quite enjoyable due to terrific artwork and a dynamic selection of Pokémon.

We're just getting started on our Fusion Strike coverage journey. Fans can already get more previews of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike by checking out my series of early openings, which you can read here: