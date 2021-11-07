Pokémon TCG: Fusion Strike Opening: Build & Battle Kit

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The latest Pokémon TCG set, the Mew-themed Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, will release this coming Friday, November 12th. This weekend, tournament-official game stores are hosting pre-release events where collectors and players alike can purchase Build & Battle Boxes for the set. These kits give fans of the Pokémon TCG an early taste of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Some stores are also hosting unsanctioned in-store gameplay. In honor of Fusion Strike's prerelease weekend, let's crack open a Build & Battle kit to see what we get.

Fusion Strike Build & Battle Kit. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Fusion Strike Build & Battle Kit. Credit: Pokémon TCG

I was able to pick up two Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Build & Battle Boxes from Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, NY. This time around, I wasn't particularly aiming at any of the four prerelease promos, so I was happy to at least get to different ones in my two boxes: Pyukumuku and Latias. This shop also includes three bonus booster packs with each kit, which isn't something every shop does, and is appreciated. If you find a local game store that hooks you up like that, you know you're in a good place.

Now, as far as the pulls, I'll be honest: I've had a harder time pulling anything of interest from Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike than I have with any set in a very long time. Perhaps since Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion. My first kit had two regular holos, meaning no Ultra Rare or higher pull to be had. My second box had a Cinderace V and a Boltund VMAX complimented by two regular rares, which makes it a much better box. I did end up getting a nice hit in the individual packs, though. Of the six solo packs, two had hits and four were regular rares. I pulled another Cinderace V (this had different artwork, as there are two in the set) and the Full Art Elesa's Sparkles, which is the best Trainer Supporter in Fusion Strike.

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Elesa's Sparkle Full Art. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Overall, I've opened a booster box, an Elite Trainer Box, and now two Build & Battle kits of this upcoming Pokémon TCG set. While my luck hasn't been the greatest compared to previous sets, the set has been quite enjoyable due to terrific artwork and a dynamic selection of Pokémon.

We're just getting started on our Fusion Strike coverage journey. Fans can already get more previews of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike by checking out my series of early openings, which you can read here:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.