Pokémon TCG Has Released Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces

Walking Wake is here. The new Paradox Pokémon-themed expansion, Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, has been released by the Pokémon TCG.

The new Pokémon TCG set has officially been released. Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces is the next expansion of the current Paldea-themed era. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this new Pokémon TCG set.

Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces is the English-language and international adaptation of Japan's sister sets Wild Force and Cyber Judge, which we previewed extensively here on Bleeding Cool. This set continues the focus on the region of Paldea but it now goes beyond the initial Scarlet & Violet games. Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces specifically features Pokémon released in the Version 1.2.0 update of the game, such as Walking Wake, and the Indigo Disk DLC, such as Iron Crown.

The primary focus of Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces is Paradox Pokémon. The newly introduced Paradox species getting their first cards are the Ancient relatives of the Beasts of Johto and the Future descendants of the Swords of Justice from Unova. These species include Iron Crown (a Future relative of Cobalion), Iron Leaves (Future Virizion), Iron Boulder (Future Terrakion), Walking Wake (an Ancient relative of Suicune), Raging Bolt (Ancient Raikou), and Gouging Flames (Ancient Entei). All of these Paradox species feature on Pokémon ex, which also gets Full Arts and Special Illustration Rares.

This set also features the return of ACE Spec cards with a notable pink cross-hatch holo pattern.

Here are solicitations for this set's main products:

The ranks of Ancient and Future Pokémon continue to grow! Walking Wake ex breaks free of the past alongside Raging Bolt ex, while Iron Leaves ex delivers high-tech justice with Iron Crown ex. Outside Area Zero, Wugtrio and Farigiraf shift types as Tera Pokémon ex, and Pokémon Trainers everywhere prepare for the return of ACE SPEC cards with uniquely powerful effects. A rupture in time brings wild beasts and cyber visions to battle in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Temporal Forces expansion!

The Walking Wake version of the box includes a Flutter Mane Illustration Rare SVP Black Star Promo. The Iron Leaves version of the box includes an Iron Thorns Illustration Rare SVP Black Star Promo.

