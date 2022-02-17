Pokémon TCG Issues Errata For Brilliant Stars Garchomp

The next Pokémon TCG expansion, the Arceus and Charizard-themed Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, will soon be released. This past weekend was the set's prerelease weekend and next will will see a tiered main set release, with tournament-official game stores able to sell booster boxes, packs, and Elite Trainer Boxes on Monday, February 21st ahead of its wide release to all participating locations including big box retailers on Friday, February 25th, 2022. Ahead of this set's release, Pokémon TCG has issued an errata for one of the set's cards on the official Pokemon.com site. The impacted card is Garchomp.

The original text under Garchomp's Ability of Sonic Slip contained an error. This was the text:

When you play this Pokémon from your hand to evolve 1 of your Pokémon during your turn, you may prevent all damage from and effects of attacks done to this Pokémon until the end of your opponent's next turn.

The errata text reads as follows:

When you play this Pokémon from your hand to evolve 1 of your Pokémon during your turn, you may prevent all damage from and effects of attacks from your opponent's Pokémon done to this Pokémon until the end of your opponent's next turn.

When players use this card in official gameplay, they will be expected to refer to this updated text.

