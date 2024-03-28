Posted in: Games, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: predator, Predator: Hunting Grounds

Predator: Hunting Grounds Expands To Consoles With New Updates

IllFonic will launch Predator: Hunting Grounds for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as they revealed updates are on the way.

Article Summary IllFonic announces Predator: Hunting Grounds for PlayStation & Xbox.

New game updates planned for 2024 and 2025, enhancing player experience.

Upgrades in movement, Fireteam weapons, and balance arriving this month.

New Predator hunter versions to be introduced in Winter and next Spring.

IllFonic revealed a few surprises this week for Predator: Hunting Grounds, as the game is coming to consoles soon, with new updates on the way. The game has been out since 2021, and while it does have its fans and support, the game has been lacking as of late. The team plans to fix that as it will be coming to Xbox and PlayStation, and they announced new updates in 2024 and 2025. This month will see upgrades to the PS4 and PC editions with a focus on player movement, a Fireteam weapon rework, and weapon balances for both sides. Later this year it will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Then this Winter and next Spring, we'll see new versions of the hunter be added to the game. More notes on the April patch will be coming soon.

Predator : Hunting Grounds

Maybe it's obvious to some, but if you're not familiar with the classic 1987 movie Predator, there's a big surprise waiting for you in the treetop canopy. Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator. As part of a Fireteam, complete missions before the Predator finds you. Or be the Predator and hunt your prey. A relentless, merciless hunter from a race known as the Yautja. The unpredictable, stealthy and incredibly powerful Predator can strike from above with no warning.

Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator. As part of a Fireteam, complete missions before the Predator finds you. Or be the Predator and hunt your prey. The Predator's mission is clear: the hunt. Study the warriors in the jungle and choose the best of the best to engage. Dispatch your targets and collect trophies to display as tokens of each hunt. Do not let your prey escape. Failure is not an option. Join an elite fireteam of paramilitary soldiers and complete challenging missions at all costs and come back home alive. No matter what the mission, be smart, work together and "Get to the chopper!"

