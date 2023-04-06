Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Pikachu & Raichu Pokémon TCG Japan will soon release Clay Burst, a new expansion that will include cards featuring mascot Pikachu & its evolution Raichu.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at some standard cards from the set feature franchise mascot Pikachu and its evolution, Raichu.

These cards will be found in packs of Clay Burst.

Pikachu is illustrated by OKACHEKE. OKACHEKE arrived in the hobby with a credit in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign where they drew an Ice Rider Calyrex V Alt Art. This is their first time drawing Pikachu.

Artist Teeziro takes on this action-packed, electrifying Raichu card. Teeziro has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign as well, with some standout cards being the Latias Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith and Celebi V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include