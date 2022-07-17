Pokémon TCG Japan Has Released Giratina-Themed Lost Abyss

The latest Pokémon TCG expansion has been released in Japan. Lost Abyss, which can now be found in Japanese stores with international stores likely getting it soon, brings back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look. This Lost Zone mechanic appears on various different card types in the form of a teal, pink, and purple aura. Impacted cards include Vs, VSTARs, regular Pokémon cards, and even Trainer Supporters. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which appears as both a V and VSTAR, as well as Secret Rare versions including a Full Art, and Alternate Art, a Rainbow Rare VSTAR, and a Gold VSTAR. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022.

Note that not only is Lost Abyss now out, but so are associated products, including the Zeraora VSTAR and VMAX deck and the Deoxys VSTAR and VMAX deck. These decks feature their own deck-exclusive set numbering, and the main cards featured cannot be pulled in packs of Lost Abyss.

There is also a VSTAR Special Set product that does include packs of Lost Abyss in addition to a special VSTAR promo pack. This pack includes a pair of cards featuring a Pokémon V and VSTAR that are exclusive to this product and cannot be found in packs of Lost Abyss.

Here, you can see the set mascot Origin Forme Giratina as an Alternate Art V, Gold VSTAR, and standard VSTAR from Lost Abyss.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.