Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Crochet Espurr

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with a card so cute that you have to see it to believe it.

Now, I know that some Pokémon TCG collectors don't like crocheted cards or even clay-sculpted cards. That is certainly an opinion I've seen out there, and who am I to say it's a bad opinion?

I'm me, saying it right here on Bleeding Cool. It's a horrible opinion. These cards are the best.

Artist Asako Ito delivers an unforgettable crochet Espurr standing on what looks like a grassland made of felt. Blue cut-out trees and vegetation in different shapes and colors create a beautiful background to this hand-made cutie. The only flaw of this card is that I can't run to the Pokémon Center's website and order one of these crochet Espurr for myself.

Though, of course, more of a traditional illustration, Taira Akitsu's Meowstic is also gorgeous. A perfectly rendered drawing of Meowstic sitting on a tree branch is elevated by the gorgeous autumnal color palette of the leaves.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include