Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Hisuian Arcanine V

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out the very first Hisuian Arcanine Ultra Rare.

In early 2022, Pokémon fans were introduced to the historical region of Hisui. This region, which is actually ancient Sinnoh, shows certain Pokémon appear differently. One of the most prominent Hisuian regional variants is Growlithe, who was revealed in the game to evolve into this dark grey and red version of Arcanine. Hisuian Arcanine appeared on holographic cards in previous sets, but it now gets its first Ultra Rare feature in Paradigm Trigger. Artist 5ban Graphics is responsible for the art here, which shows Hisuian Arcanine pouncing as strange streams of fire shoot out all around it.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.