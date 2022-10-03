Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Non-Pika Pikas

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out more Pikachu-themed cards.

The Pikachu card in Paradigm Trigger includes an image of some of the Pika-clones. These Pokémon are not in the Pikachu evolutionary line but are considered inspired by the iconic franchise mascot. Pikachu is so popular that each subsequent generation has had a Pokémon inspired by its design, which has been a staple of the games. Hence, the Pika-clones.

Nagimiso illustrates an electrifying Morpeko in its hangry mode, backed up by Togedemaru and Dedenne. Then, Togedemaru is solo in its card, illustrated by kawayoo. Finally, Dedenne teams up with Togedemaru in its own card, illustrated by Shiburingaru. It's really cool to see Paradigm Trigger running small themes throughout its set in addition to its focus on Lugia and the new Regis.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.