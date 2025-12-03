Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Games, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: 007, 007 First Light, james bond

007 First Light Launches "Beyond The Light" Dev Diary Series

007 First Light has launched a new developer diary series called Beyond The Light, with the first episode focused on gameplay

Gameplay pillars include Spycraft, Instinct, Gadgets, and Combat for a true James Bond experience.

Players can tackle missions with stealth, action, or a combination for dynamic play styles and outcomes.

The game promises handcrafted Bond set-pieces, bold chases, and high-stakes action sequences.

IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios have launched a brand-new developer diary series for 007 First Light, which they are calling Beyond The Light. An odd title, as it sounds like a faith-centric podcast, but I guess they liked the title. The first episode focuses on the gameplay for this major James Bond video game, as they go over 15 minutes into discussion about all the mechanics you'll have access to, along with some of the level design in the game. Enjoy the video above as the game is scheduled to launch on March 27, 2026

007 First Light – Beyond The Light

The debut episode features Andreas Krogh, Gameplay Director, and Thomas Pulluello, Senior Level Designer, as they take viewers behind the scenes to reveal how IOI's team brings the tension, style, and precision of a young James Bond to life through interactive storytelling and gameplay.

At the heart of 007 First Light lies the Creative Approach, a design philosophy that empowers players to complete missions in their own style, whether through stealth, direct action, or a mix of both. Core gameplay pillars such as Spycraft, Instinct, Gadgets, and Combat define how players are able to channel Bond's skills, charm, and intelligence. Spycraft allows players to observe, infiltrate, and exploit opportunities using stealth and information-gathering. Instinct captures Bond's adaptability, enabling players to bluff, deceive, or gain heightened focus under pressure. Gadgets from Q Branch provide tactical flexibility, offering new ways to improvise and outsmart enemies. Meanwhile, Combat blends precision gunplay, close-quarters takedowns, and environmental interactions, ensuring every encounter feels personal and cinematic.

Alongside this freedom of approach, 007 First Light delivers the bold, handcrafted set-pieces that define the Bond franchise, from high-speed chases and tense action sequences to daring escapes at impossible altitudes. Each moment is designed to reflect Bond's evolution into an elite agent, balancing danger, elegance, and spectacle in true 007 fashion.

