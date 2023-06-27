Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Drampa, Dratini, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Japan Previews Ex Starter Decks: Dratini & Drampa

In our final preview of #PokemonTCG's upcoming ex Starter Decks coming to Japan, we show off the Dratini, Dragonair, & Drampa cards.

A wave of Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks are coming to Japan on July 7th, 2023. The ex Starter Decks will go for 550 yen and have not yet been revealed for English-language release. The ex Starter Decks will include Decidueye ex, Clefable ex, Greninja ex, Vicitni ex, Houndoom ex, Melmetal ex, Miraidon ex, and Koraidon ex, along with two special secret decks. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in these decks. The cards from these decks will combine with the next Japanese expansion, the Tera Charizard-themed Obsidian Flames, to make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2022. These previews are our first look at cards that will be in Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Today, let's take a look at what may be the final preview of the ex Starter Decks release, featuring an array of Dragon-type cards.

The Dragonite fans are really eating in this set. We're getting the Tera Dragonite ex that we previously previewed in the ex Starter Decks Secret Deck, and the artwork on the rest of this line does not let up. Artist satoma illustrates Dratini underwater, looking cute and innocent. We get another watery card with the Dragonaire, which shows the gorgeous, serpentine Pokémon sitting on a placid body of water that reflects the royal purple and golden sky. Gorgeous. Finally, hatachu delivers a 3D style Drampa that shows this unusual dragon letting out a creepy attack.

Now, English-language collectors and players will have to wait for Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames to get their hands on these cards.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here on Bleeding Cool.

