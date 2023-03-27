Pokémon TCG Japan Releases Details For Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Pokémon TCG Japan has released details for their next two sets, Snow Hazard & Clay Burst, which feature the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries.

The next wave of Pokémon TCG sets have been announced for Japan. These sets will focus on the Dark-type Legendaries from Paldea, who were corrupted into what they are now by negative emotions from humans. Let's get into it, as we now know that these two sets will, in part, be the inspiration for the next English-language Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet set.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which was released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, we will launch into a daily series of previews showing off cards from this set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.