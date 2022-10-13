Pokémon TCG Japan: Reveals Quagsire V As A Gym Promo

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Along with the release of Paradigm Trigger, we are also getting a new pack of Gym Promos.

This is the twelfth set of Gym Promos, and there will be one card per pack, with twelve possible cards that can be pulled. Of those twelve cards, there are seven brand new ones. These new Gym Promos include:

One Ultra Rare with a Quagsire V illustrated by PLANETA Igarashi

Ponyta illustrated by Eri Yamaki

Aerodactyl illustrated by Uta

Solosis illustrated by Nelnal

Pancham illustrated by Misa Tsutsui

Galarian Meowth illustrated by aoki

Peaceful Park Trainer Card illustrated by AYUMI ODASHIMA

These Gym Promos will be given at Japanese Gym tournaments, where players will also receive a reverse holo Thorton card.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards and associated products like these Gym Promos, as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.