Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Raging Surf Pack Artwork

Pokémon TCG Japan the next expansion, Raging Surf, with pack artwork feature a Water-type Tera Garchomp, Jirachi, Groudon, & more.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at the pack art from this set.

We can glean new information about Raging Surf from the pack art. Pokémon here include Gholdengo, Groudon, Tapu Koko, and Jirachi. Due to the either Legendary, Mythical, or important status of these species (Gholdengo is the 1000th Dex entry), it can be assumed that these set mascots will all receive Pokémon ex cards. In the coming weeks, we will begin to show actual cards from this set. I can't wait to see what the first reveal will be.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

