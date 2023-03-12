Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Capsakid Line The Capsakid line makes its Pokémon TCG debut in the Japanese set Violet ex which will be adapted into the English Scarlet & Violet base.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another line of new Paldean species that have arrived in the Pokémon TCG.

Capsakid is a new Grass-type Pokémon from Paldea that is introduced in Scarlet & Violet and debuts in the TCG in Violet ex. There are two Capsakid cards in Violet ex, with the first illustrated by longtime contributing artist Kouki Saitou. The second Capskid, which shows the Pokémon breaking into a joyous run, is illustrated by GIDORA.

Capsakid evolves into Scovillain, a dual-type Grass/Fire Pokémon who also debuts in the TCG in Violet ex. It gets the above card drawn by KEIICHIRO ITO and an Illustration Rare by KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.