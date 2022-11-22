Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: Son Goku

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring the legendary Son Goku.

Son Goku, Rival Seeker featured in the tenth main series expansion, Rise of the Unison Warrior. This was the first set in the Unison Warrior Series block, launching the Unison card type. THe original card was a Super Rare that showed Goku delivering an intense ki attack, which blazed with gold foil energy. This card instead features Goky falling back into his ready-to-scrap stance. This card, like all the Alternate Arts in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol.3, is rendered in beautiful, etched, silver foil. Because this card features the series protagonist Goku, make will certainly see it as a chase card.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.