Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Dondozo Art Rare We continue to delve into the new species of the Paldea region with the new Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet ex Dondozo Art Rare.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Scarlet ex.

The new Paldean Pokémon Dondozo gets an art rate beautifully illustrated by AKIRA EGAWA, who was the mastermind behind the highly sought-after Gold VSTARs from Crown Zenith. EGAWA's painterly and intricate art style is highly distinctive, and he has quickly become an artist working on building a binder for. Dondozo is depicted here with Tatsugiri, a Pokémon it often interacts within the games to carry out its signature move. EGAWA actually illustrates Tatsugiri in all three of its forms: Curly Form, Droopy Form, and Stretchy Form here.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCGright here at Bleeding Cool.