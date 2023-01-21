Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Dondozo Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet ex will give the Water-type Paldean Pokémon Dondozo its first-ever card in a team-up with Tatsugiri.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, let's take a look at a new species getting its first card in the Scarlet & Violet era.

Dondozo debuts on a holographic rare in Scarlet ex. Illustrator Souichirou Gunjima depicts this new Paldean Water-type Pokémon with a Tatsugiri in its mouth, shaking its fix at a competitor. This references the team-up between these two in Scarlet & Violet's Double Battles. Tatsugiri is seen here in its Droopy Form.

Get to know Dondozo better by reading its Dex entries:

This Pokémon is a glutton, but it's bad at getting food. It teams up with a Tatsugiri to catch prey. It treats Tatsugiri like its boss and follows it loyally. Though powerful, Dondozo is apparently not very smart.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.