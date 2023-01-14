Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Gyarados Ex One of the first-ever Tera Pokémon ex coming to the Pokémon TCG is Gyarados ex, releasing next week with Japan's Scarlet ex expansion.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Art Rares and Special Art Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see on SARs. Today, let's take a look at a newly revealed Tera Pokémon ex coming for the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era.

First of all, today we have major news. The Pokémon Company International has addressed these cards in English for the first time, calling them "Tera Pokémon ex" which designates them as different than the standard ex. This makes sense, as these textured cards can be compared to standard ex the way that Vs can be compared to VMAXes or VSTARs on likely pull rate alone, but not evolution style as these still evolve from Basic Pokémon.

Gyarados is a Kanto favorite who gets this new Terastallized form in this first set, so who knows what is to come in future sets? I mean, Charizard. We all know it'll be Charizard. 5ban Graphics illustrates this card, as they do many Ultra Rares. Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.