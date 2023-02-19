Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Klawf Art Rare Klawf, a new Rock-type coming from the region of Paldea, got its first Art Rare in Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex set, now in stores.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Scarlet ex.

I love how Scarlet & Violet is throwing us in at the deep end of Paldea by giving chase cards to new species while also helping the transition ease along with Art Rares and ex cards for classic Pokémon as well. The balance is a delicate one, but it's working out beautifully. Mina Nakai illustrates this Klawf Art Rare, which shows the new Rock-type Paldean Pokémon in a pack, climbing along a stony structure. Nakai has been with the Pokémon TCG since the special set Generations, contributing cards such as Helioptile from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike and Electrivire Art Rare from Crown Zenith. Let's get to know Klawf better by reading its Dex entries from the Scarlet & Violet games:

Klawf hangs upside-down from cliffs, waiting for prey. But Klawf can't remain in this position for long because its blood rushes to its head.

This Pokémon lives on sheer cliffs. It sidesteps opponents' attacks, then lunges for their weak spots with its claws.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.