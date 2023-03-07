Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Klawf Pokémon TCG Japan has kicked off the Scarlet & Violet era, but the way that holographic cards are pulled is set to change for Americans.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at some holographic rares from Scarlet ex.

Klawf and Hawlucha both appear on holographic rares in Scarlet ex and likely the English-language version of the set, Scarlet & Violet base. Klawf is illustrated by artist nagimiso, who shows the Pokémon on a rocky terrain overlooking water, while Hawlucha is drawn by GOSSAN, who shows this Fighting-type, luchador-inspired Pokémon leaping through the air in a fighting pose, delivering a knee kick. I'm interested to see how holos work in the pull rates for English-language sets, as we have confirmation now that packs during the Scarlet & Violet era will have multiple holo slots, and there will be no more non-holo rares.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.