Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Lechonk

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at new Paldean species making its TCG debut.

Lechonk was one of the first species from the Scarlet & Violet games to be announced. The Dex entry of this Normal-type Pokémon reads:

It searches for food all day. It possesses a keen sense of smell but doesn't use it for anything other than foraging.

Lechonk evolves into Oinkologne who has different appearances for its male and female forms. I expect that we'll see at least one of these in this set.

Artist Teeziro illustrates this card. Teeziro has been contributing to the hobby since Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. You may recognize their work from the iconic Umbreon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Celebi V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and Serperior V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

