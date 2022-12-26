Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Penny

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at a new Trainer from the Paldea region appearing in the hobby for the first time.

Penny is a mysterious character with a secret identity from the Scarlet & Violet games. Skilled in machinery and computers, she is shy and aloof in her class at Naranja Academy in Scarlet or Uva Academy in Violet. Penny is an Eevee-themed Trainer, as evidenced by her backpack, and she uses Eeveelutions in her battles. Due to her secret identity, which we will leave unrevealed here, she will likely appear in major future cards in the Scarlet & Violet era.

Artist yuu is credited as illustrator here. Previous notable credits of yuu include Acerola's Premonition Full Art from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and Zeraora V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.