Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Quaxly

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at a card featuring the debut of Paldea's Water-type Starter Pokémon, Quaxly.

Quaxly is the new Water-type Starter from the Scarlet & Violet games. It evolves into Quaxwell who then evolves into the ultimate level of Quaquavel who takes on a dual Water/Fighting-typing. Quaxly is a major cutie in this card illustrated by Mizue, who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since all the way back in the Call of Legends set that closed out the HeartGold SoulSilver era. Mizue's bright, colorful style may be recognized by collectors on cards such as the Bulbasaur from Shining Legends that was turned into a McDonald's promo as well, Shiny Beldum and Shiny Noibat from Hidden Fates, or their recent Eevee and Sylveon promo cards released in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance blister packs.

For those hoping to get to know Quaxly beyond this beautiful, floral card, here are the new Starter's Dex entries:

This Pokémon migrated to Paldea from distant lands long ago. The gel secreted by its feathers repels water and grime. Its strong legs let it easily swim around in even fast-flowing rivers. It likes to keep things tidy and is prone to overthinking things.

This card will actually arrive in English first, well before the Scarlet & Violet base set drop. It will be included along with a promo card in the Paldea Collections as the first January 2023 release.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include.