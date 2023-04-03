Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Preview: Wo-Chien Ex Wo-Chien is one of the four Treasures of Ruin Legendaries who get the spotlight in the new Pokémon TCG Japan sets Snow Hazard & Clay Burst.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Pokémon ex revealed for the set, which features the Legendary Pokémon Wo-Chien.

Wo-Chien is a Dark/Grass-type Pokémon known for being a Treasures of Ruin species. Let's get to know this leafy species ahead of its TCG debut by reading its Dex entries:

The grudge of a person punished for writing the king's evil deeds upon wooden tablets has clad itself in dead leaves to become a Pokémon. It drains the life-force from vegetation, causing nearby forests to instantly wither and fields to turn barren.

Wo-Chien's first card, pictured above, was illustrated by 5ban Graphics. It will also get a Special Illustration Rare in the set by takuyoa which we will spotlight at a future date.

