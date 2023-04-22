Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard Preview: Gothorita Illustration Gothorita gets its first-ever Secret Rare card in Pokémon TCG Japan's Snow Hazard which will become Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for Snow Hazard featuring Gothorita.

Gothorita is the middle stage of the Gothita line. Gothita, a Psychic-type Pokémon from the Unova region, evolves into Gothorita who then evolves to the ultimate stage: Gothitelle. This is the first-ever Gothorita Secret Rare card, which speaks to why Scarlet & Violet and Illustration Rares as a whole are so interesting for the Pokémon TCG. These cards allow species that would normally never get a Secret Rare feature to finally get the spotlight. This Illustration Rare, which sees this Pokémon excited in a vintage clothing store, is illustrated by SIE NANAHARA. This is NANAHARA's second contribution after their Pokémon TCG debut in Crown Zenith with the Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.