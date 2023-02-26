Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Gyarados Holo Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat comes to shelves in March 2023 and it will feature not only new Paldean species but also Kanto classics.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from Triplet Beat.

In addition to featuring new Paldean species, Triplet Beat also features species from previous regions. Today's previews feature the Magikarp line. Magikarp itself is illustrated by HYOGONOSUKE, who uses their fun and recognizable style to show this hilarious Kanto Water-type Pokémon emerging with an impressive arc out of a river. Or, maybe multiple Magikarp are being tossed off a cliff, and the splash in the background is the other one landing. Is that mean? Then, Gyarados gets a holographic rare from Yuya Oka, who depicts the overpowered evolved form in a multicolored blast of water and draconic power.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include