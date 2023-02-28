Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Misdreavus Line Pokémon TCG Japan's upcoming subset, Triple Beat, includes cards featuring the Ghost-type Misdreavus and its evolution Mismagius.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring classic Pokémon from Triplet Beat.

Triplet Beat will cover not only new species from Paldea that debuted in Scarlet & Violet but also species from previous regions. Today's previews show off the Misdreavus line. Misdreavus itself is drawn in a beautifully detailed and delicately colored card by artist Megumi Higuchi, who depicts this Ghost-type Pokémon floating down a staircase toward us, the moon seen through a gate behind it. Atsushi Furusawa takes on Misdreavus' evolution Mismagius, who is drawn in a clear and bold style flying in front of windmills. The sky is dotted with purple stars, which vibe nicely with the Psychic-typing of the card. Mismagius also gets an Art Rare in this set which we will show in another spotlight installment this week.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.