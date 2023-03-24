Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Paldean Clodsire Secret Rare Paldean Clodsire gets a Full Art card in the Secret Rare section of the Scarlet & Violet subset just released by Pokémon TCG Japan.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section from Triplet Beat.

Clodsire is a new variant evolution introduced in Scarlet & Violet. Wooper normally evolves into Quagsire, but Paldean Wooper does not evolve into Paldean Quagsire — there is no such Pokémon. Instead, the Paldean Wooper evolves up to the Poison/Ground-type Clodsire, which makes its Pokémon TCG debut in Triplet Beat. It gets both a standard ex and the above Full Art ex, both illustrated by PLANETA Mochizuki. Here are Clodsire's Dex entries so we can get to know this series better:

When attacked, this Pokémon will retaliate by sticking thick spines out from its body. It's a risky move that puts everything on the line. It lives at the bottom of ponds and swamps. It will carry Wooper on its back and ferry them across water from one shore to the other.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.