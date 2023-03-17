Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Pyroar Illustration Rare Pokémon TCG Japan's new set Triple Beat evokes The Lion King with this Pyroar Illustration Rare that's in the set as a Secret Rare.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section from Triplet Beat.

The Male Pyroar may be the focus of this Illustration Rare, but we can actually see an entire family, including a young Litleo and a female Pyroar, below. There are even more Pyroar in the distance. This certainly has The Lion King vibes while still being very much its own piece, thanks to strong artwork from Po-Suzuki. This is actually Po-Suzuki's first-ever credit in the Pokémon TCG, and it's on a Secret Rare right out of the gate. That's an impressive start, and I hope we will soon see more from this promising artist.

