Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Ghetis SIR Team Plasma Boss Ghetsis gets not only a Full Art Trainer Supporter but also a Special Illustration Rare in Pokémon TCG: Triplet Beat.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section from Triplet Beat.

Yesterday, we showed off the Full Art Trainer Supporter of Ghetsis. Today, we have the even more sought-after version of the card, the Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter. This card is illustrated by Hideki Ishikawa, who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since way back in the special Generations set from the XY era. Recent Ishikawa cards that collectors will know quite well include the Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest and some of the most popular Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage cards, including Raikou Amazing Rare, Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter, and Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.