Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Paldean Tauros Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat will feature the regional Paldean Tauros in all three forms: Combat Breed, Blaze Breed, and Aqua Breed.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring the new Paldean regional variant from Triplet Beat.

The Scarlet & Violet games, like Sun & Moon and Sword & Shield before it, introduce regional variants for some existing Pokémon species. Among the new Paldean regional variants is Paldean Tauros. Paldean Tauros comes in three regional forms: the Fighting-type Combat Breed, the Fighting/Fire-type Blaze Breed, and the Fighting/Water-typer Aqua Breed. All three new versions of Tauros appear in Triplet Beat, each from a different artist. AKIRA EGAWA, known for the Gold VSTARS of Crown Zenith, illustrates the Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros, and it's one of the most stunning cards we've seen revealed for this subset thus far. Oswaldo KATO takes on the cool Aqua Breed while Shin Nagasawa delivers the Combat Breed.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include