Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Spidops & Magnezone Full Art Spidops ex & Magnezone ex will get Full Art cards in Pokémon TCG's first set of the Scarlet & Violet era coming in March 2023.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another pair of Full Arts from Scarlet ex.

Spidops is one of the new Paldean species to get the Special Illustration Rare treatment in Violet ex. Interestingly, that card connects to the Tarountula Illustration Rare. Now, it also gets a Full Art ex along with Magnezone in Violet ex. I particularly like the Magnezone ex Full Art, which uses a swirling blue and green background that vibes well with the green lineart in Scarlet & Violet era Full Arts. I can't wait to see the texture on these in person when they go international with Scarlet & Violet base.

