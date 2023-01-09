Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Comfey Art Rare Comfey gets an Art Rare in Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe, the basis for Crown Zenith, from first-time contributing artist, Yano Keiji.

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take at another Art Rare from VSTAR Universe.

This is certainly a unique piece of artwork, giving us a perspective of Comfey that we've never seen before. We have actually seen very few Comfey cards in the Pokémon TCG at all, with the first being a holo-rare in Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising. Since then, we got one Comfey in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and another as a SWSH Black Star Promo in the pre-release kits for Lost Origin. That makes this Yano Keiji-illustrated card the first time we've seen Comfey on a major hit card. Keiji is a first-time contributor, but a quick search credits the same artist to some beautiful fan art. I hope we can see more of Yano Keiji in the future, as this is quite the card.

