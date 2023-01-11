Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Connecting Riolu Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe features a Riolu cards that connects to a larger nine-card image by artist Kouki Saitou.

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take at another Art Rare from VSTAR Universe.

This Riolu is part of a nine-card connecting set that closes out the standard Art Rare section of the set. This connecting set is illustrated by Kouki Saitou who has been contributing to the hobby since the early days of Aquapolis. Saitou is credited on over 600 cards, and this nine-card set is a celebration of a decades-long career of his Pokémon TCG art.

The way that this connecting set works is three rows of three columns of cards. This Riolu is in the top row, all the way left, making it the very first card of the image when you display it in a binder. Or a frame, because these cards certainly deserve it. Here, Saitou depicts the scrappy Riolu hopping from the top of a tree, making it look almost as if it's trying to catch a ride on the swooping Swablu which we previewed yesterday, which appears on the card right next to this one.

Keep an eye on Bleeding Cool today for another Riolu Art Rare. This one is from Scarlet & Violet. What a win for Riolu fans, as we are seeing this Pokémon appear on Art Rares in consecutive sets.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.